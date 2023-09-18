Kerala SSLC exams from March 5, higher secondary exams from March 1

September 18, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

The 2024 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be held from March 4 to 25 and the higher secondary examinations from March 1 to 26.

The dates were announced by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at a press conference here on Monday.

The Minister also declared the IT and model exam schedule.

The SSLC IT model examinations will be held from January 17 to 29, and the final IT examinations from February 1 to 14.

The SSLC model examinations will be conducted from February 19 to 23.

The valuation of SSLC answer scripts will be held from April 3 to 17.

The following is the SSLC timetable:

March 4 – First Language Part 1

March 6 – English

March 11 – Mathematics

March 13 – First Language Part 2

March 15 – Physics

March 18- Hindi/General Knowledge

March 20 – Chemistry

March 22 – Biology

March 25 – Social Science

Higher secondary exams

The notification for the Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary examinations to be held from March 1 to 26 will be issued in October.

Model examinations for both the years will be held from February 15 to 21.

The Plus Two practical examinations will begin on January 22.

The following is the Plus Two higher secondary timetable:

March 1 - Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 5 – Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

March 7 – Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 14 – Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 16- Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 19 – Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

March 21 – Part 1 English

March 23 – Part 2 Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

March 26 – Economics, Electronic System

Plus One improvement exams

The Plus One improvement exams that were scheduled to be held from September 25 to 30 have been postponed as students from Kozhikode district that has reported a Nipah outbreak also have to appear for them. After talks at various levels and consultation with the Chief Minister, it has been decided to conduct the improvement examinations from October 9 to 13. As many as 4.04 lakh students will appear for the examinations, 43,476 from Kozhikode district alone.

The vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) improvement examinations will also be held from October 9 to 13. As many as 27,633 students, including 2,661 students from Kozhikode, will appear for the VHSE improvement.

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examinations too have been rescheduled from October 9 to 21.

Curriculum framework

The Minister said the draft of the school curriculum framework prepared as part of curriculum revision will be released on September 21. Along with this, a report on public discussions and another on that held in schools on the curriculum revision would be published and a seminar held.

The other three areas for which curriculum frameworks are being prepared – preprimary curriculum, teacher education, and elderly education – will be released on October 9.

Besides new textbooks for classes 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 to be used from the next academic year, a teachers’ aid, digital text for self-study in case studies get discontinued, and a text for parents too would be prepared. Audio texts for differently abled students too would be released, the Minister said.