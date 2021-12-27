Kerala SSLC exams from March 31 to April 29

Plus Two examinations from March 30 to April 22

The SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examinations for this academic year will get under way on March 31, while the Plus Two higher secondary examinations will begin on March 30.

The SSLC examinations will come to an end on April 29 and the Plus Two examinations on April 22, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said in Kanhangad on Monday morning.

The Plus Two vocational higher secondary (VHSE) examinations will also be held from March 30 to April 22.

The government has also decided to conduct model examinations to familiarise students with the exam pattern.

The SSLC model examinations will be held from March 21 to March 25. The Plus Two higher secondary model examinations and the Plus Two VHSE model examinations will be conducted from March 16 to March 21.

IT practical examinations for SSLC students will be held from March 10 to 19, that for Plus Two higher secondary from February 21 to March 15, while for VHSE it will be held from February 15 to March 15

The detailed timetable and ‘focus areas’ that students need to concentrate on are expected to be published later in the day.