Kerala Speaker courts controversy after raising complaint against TTE on Vande Bharat

Kerala Speaker A.N. Shamseer has been drawn into a controversy after he filed a complaint against a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the Vande Bharat Express bound for Thiruvananthapuram from Kasaragod.

According to sources, the Speaker and the TTE on Friday exchanged some words following a passenger who had booked a ticket in the chair car of the train allegedly sat adjacent to the Speaker in the executive class for a long time even after the passenger was told to leave the compartment.

S. Gopikrishnan, Thiruvananthapuram division general secretary of the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU), told The Hindu that TTE G.S. Padmakumar was allegedly removed from duty on the Vande Bharat Express on Monday after the Speaker filed a complaint with the Railway Divisional Manager alleging that the TTE had misbehaved with him.

“It is true that the TTE had asked the person to either leave the executive class or upgrade his chair car ticket after he was found staying in the executive class for a long time. Following this the Speaker intervened in favour of the passenger. There is no issue with taking up the matter with Railways if the Speaker had felt that he was slighted by the TTE.”

“The entire Vande Bharat Express is under CCTV surveillance, and we have asked Railways to check the footage before taking disciplinary action against the TTE. If the TTE had erred, Railways should initiate action against the TTE. Otherwise, it should drop the disciplinary action. Later, the union informed that it would go on a non-cooperation strike if Railways went ahead with the disciplinary action, as there was no merit in the complaint. Following this, he was reinstated in service on Tuesday,” said Mr. Gopikrishnan.

The office of the Speaker maintained that the issue was purely related to the exchange of words between the Speaker and the TTE, and not anything with the passenger’s travel in the executive class.

Railways refused to officially comment on the issue.