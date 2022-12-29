Kerala Space Park project to be registered as society under the name ‘K-Space’

December 29, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cabinet on Thursday gave the nod for transforming the Kerala Space Park, which has been by and large a non-starter, into a society under the name ‘K-Space.’

The proposed society will be registered under the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act, 1955. The Cabinet has approved the drafts of the memorandum of understanding, rules and regulations of the society.

The Cabinet also decided to hand over 18.56 acres in Technopark to K-Space and sanction ₹2 crore as seed capital for meeting immediate requirements.

The Space Park project was envisaged in 2019 as India’s first such facility for attracting space-tech start-ups and facilitating the development of a manufacturing hub for space technology and R&D. But the project did not progress as expected.

Thiruvananthapuram was chosen as the location for the Space Park given the presence of the Indian Space Research Organisation facilities. In August 2019, the State government inked a memorandum of understanding with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for promoting space technology in Kerala. Kerala Space Park was envisioned with two sub verticals — Space Technology Application Development Ecosystem (STADE) and the Nano Space Park.

As per Thursday‘s decision, 10 new posts will be created on contract basis for the K-Space society. Employees who are either surplus or not needed for long periods in IT parks, Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. (KSITIL), and the Kerala Startup Mission will be posted to K-Space.