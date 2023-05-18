Kerala Souvenir Network to make available State’s unique artefacts to tourists

May 18, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission’s Kerala Souvenir Network initiative, which seeks to create a chain of souvenir-making units across the State to enable tourists go home with artefacts that bear the imprint of God’s Own Country, was launched here on Thursday.

Speaking after launching the initiative at a function at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Vellar, near Kovalam, through videoconferencing, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said this was a unique project that facilitated tourists coming to Kerala to take home branded souvenirs that reflected Kerala’s culture and heritage, besides generating jobs and income for local communities.

The Minister also inaugurated a one-day workshop for craftspeople.

“To start with, it has been planned to create 15 branded artefact that reflect Kerala’s history, culture, art, and geographical features. For this, a network of craftspeople from across the State will be formed and its members will be given special training to make attractive and handy souvenirs. Also, it is a completely environment-friendly and sustainable initiative as plastic will not be used for making these items,” the Minister said.

Stressing the importance of local community participation, he said shops would be set up in prominent tourist destinations for sale of these artefacts. This initiative would help generate jobs and income for local communities. The souvenirs would also be sold online through the website of the RT Mission. The craftspeople part of this network would ensure that they made artefacts that reflected the imprint of each district. The best among these would be selected.

M. Vincent, MLA, presided over the function.

RT Mission coordinator Rupesh Kumar said over 300 craftspeople and more than 1,200 handicraft units had already been enrolled in this network, which was expected to go up.