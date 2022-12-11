Kerala soon to witness nip in air, heralding misty mornings

December 11, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After months of cloudy mornings during the monsoon season, now the time is up for misty mornings, setting the tone for the onset of winter. Though Kerala does not experience a winter season like the one in North India, mornings and evenings will be misty with temperatures falling considerably.

A senior Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official told The Hindu that the State had seen a dip in minimum temperature recently. But the latest convection activity triggered by the Mandous Cyclone over the Bay of Bengal brought some unexpected showers to the State delaying the cool northerly from the Himalayan glaciers.

As per the present synoptic conditions, another low-pressure area is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday. As per the current projections, the chances of it intensifying into a cyclone are unlikely. If it weakens without further intensification, the setting in of cool northerly will bring the minimum temperature further down by next weekend, he said.

However, it would be a normal winter season for the southern peninsula as per the December forecast issued by the IMD. Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are predicted over most parts of the southern Peninsular India and some parts of central India by the IMD. The maritime effect that persists in the atmosphere of Kerala and the presence of Western Ghats on the eastern side of the State reduce the impact of the cool northerly in the State. The State used to witness mist, reducing the visibility between 5,000 to 1,000 metres, and the conversion of mist into fog happens when the visibility drops below 1,000 metres.

Cyclone effect

Of late, fog is reported from various parts of the State. “The fog-like situation felt in some parts of the State recently was due to the effect of the cyclone,” said S. Abhilash, Director, Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

With a couple of weeks left for the official withdrawal of the north-east monsoon, the State received normal seasonal rainfall with 423.8 mm of rain against the long period average of 477.2 mm, as on December 11, showing a departure of 11%, which is normal according to the IMD.