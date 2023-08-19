Kerala Solid Waste Management Project to be launched today

August 19, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The ₹2,400-crore Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) supported by the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a significant step in the State’s waste management sector and marks the second phase of the government’s Malinya Muktha Navakeralam campaign, said M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Governments.

The project is set to be implemented in 93 urban local bodies, including six corporations, in the initial phase and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Hotel Grand Hyatt at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. KSWMP envisages a hybrid approach of decentralised and centralised waste management systems and modern world class technologies in waste processing and disposals.

KSWMP has already completed the preparation of solid waste management (SWM) plan for 31 urban local bodies while for the remaining 62 ULBs will be completed by October, Mr. Rajesh told a press meet here. Besides technical support, ₹1,200 crore would be provided as grant to the urban local bodies for infrastructure and service delivery systems.

Bio Parks

The components of the project include state-of-the-art waste management facilities such as bio-methanation plants and windrow compost plants. Integrated facilities branded as ‘Bio Parks’ will be developed.

Material collection facilities and resource recovery facilities will be reimagined as community spaces are re-branded as ‘Green Parks.’ Modern design of Green Parks would be unveiled by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at the function.

The number and types of vehicles required by the urban local bodies based on terrain, type of roads and frequency of waste collection would be developed under the project. The vehicles will be fitted with GPS-enabled tracking systems. Double-chambered sanitary napkin incinerators approved by the Pollution Control Board would be established within a year.

Regional SWM facilities like scientific landfills, plants for managing construction and demolition waste and development of recycling facilities would be set up at a cost of ₹880 crore. KSWMP has already identified five scientific landfill site locations in adherence to the State and Central norms. While the feasibility study of one site has started, pre-feasibility studies of the others are in progress. Green industrial parks would be established for utilising the potential of recyclable waste thus generating jobs at the local level and boosting the circular economy.

Grievance redressal

Already, a total of 350 qualified and experienced professionals in SWM have been deployed to extend technical support to the urban local bodies. Besides, each of them has been provided with a full-time SWM engineer.

The existing Harithamithram App, GPS-controlled transportation vehicles and CCTVs will be integrated into a common command and control system. A comprehensive grievance redressal mechanism has been developed and can be accessed through a portal, mobile app, email id and a toll-free number.