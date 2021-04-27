Kerala solar scam: Sarita Nair found guilty in cheating case

Charge sheet against Saita Nair and others was submitted in December 2013 and the trial began in January 2016

The Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court on April 27 found Sarita S. Nair guilty in the solar cheating case. Magistrate K.K. Nimmi will pronounce the quantum of punishment later in the day.

Sarita Nair, along with her partner Biju Radhakrishnan, had allegedly duped Abdul Majeed, owner of Associated Steels Yard, into paying ₹42.70 lakh after promising him franchises in solar panel and windmill farm companies in 2012.

Mr. Biju was named first accused and Sarita as second accused. Meanwhile, Mr. Biju had sought exemption from hearing as he was undergoing quarantine. However the court acquitted the third accused B. Manimon in the case.

The charge sheet against them was submitted in December 2013 and the trial began in January 2016.

The court was to deliver the verdict in the case in 2019. It had to adjourn the verdict after Sarita Nair failed to turn up in court.

In February, the court issued an arrest warrant against Sarita Nair and others for not showing up in court to hear the verdict in the case.

Last week the Kasaba police arrested Sarita Nair from her house in Thiruvananthapuram. She was also remanded in judicial custody in Kozhikode.