Kerala solar scam | Congress sees political victory in CBI’s decisions to drop charges against six senior leaders

December 28, 2022 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

Congress perceived a political victory in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ‘s purported move to absolve former Chief Minister Oomen Chandy and five other senior leaders of any wrongdoing in the sexual exploitation complaint filed against them by the woman accused in the 2014 Solar Investment Fraud case.

Leader of Opposition, V. D. Satheesan, demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for referring the case to the CBI to “squeeze political advantage” in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections.

He said Mr. Vijayan overlooked three State police investigations that found no evidence of culpability and despatched the case to the CBI to wreak political vengeance and gain electoral advantage on the eve of the elections.

Congress claimed the CBI also found scant evidence to indict (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal and former Ministers Adoor Prakash and AP Anil Kumar; Hiby Eden, MP; Abdullah Kutty, currently a top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary in the politically sensational case.

The CBI filed the report in a sealed cover at the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The details still needed to emerge in the public domain.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Vijayan should express regret for the pain and disgrace he visited on the leaders’ families. The CBI reportedly suspected that the accuser committed perjury.

The alleged victim of the sex-for-political patronage scandal that rocked the previous Oommen Chandy government said she would appeal the CBI’s decision to discharge the suspects.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former Defence Minister A. K. Antony, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Congress veteran K. C. Joseph, MLA, said the leaders emerged victorious after a protracted trial by fire. They said the CPI(M) gambit to denigrate Congress failed.

The CBI’s case has provenance in the damning findings of a judicial commission appointed by Mr. Chandy to probe the sensational Solar case.

The commission concluded that demanding and accepting sexual favours for official patronage is equivalent to receiving illegal gratification under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The felony also attracted the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It recommended a police investigation.

The Pinarayi government, which came to power in 2016, accepted the commission’s recommendations and ordered a Crime Branch investigation. Later, it dropped a political bombshell by referring the case to the CBI.