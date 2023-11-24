Kerala Social Forum to begin in Thrissur on November 25

November 24, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thrissur

After a gap of two decades, the Kerala Social Forum, an annual get-together of civil society organisations, will be held at Regional Theatre in Thrissur on Saturday and Sunday.

The Kerala Social Forum is being organised with the slogan ‘Another world is possible,’ in line with social forums being held across the world.

The World Social Forum will be held from February 15 to 19 in Kathmandu, Nepal, and the Indian Social Forum will be held in Patna, Bihar, from December 2 to 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer and activist Sara Joseph will inaugurate the Kerla Social Forum on Saturday. Eminent social worker, journalist and writer Teesta Setalvad will deliver keynote address. T.N. Prathapan, MP, will be the chief guest of the function. Ashok Bharathi, Indian Social Forum representative, will explain about the organisation and politics of the social forum.

In all, 16 parallel sessions, four plenary sessions, awareness programmes, solidarity campaigns, exhibitions and cultural programmes will be held based on the key subject ‘Democracy, diversity and inclusiveness’.

Experts will speak on issues and scope of various fields including agriculture, health, education, labour, economics. Issues faced by women, Dalit/Adivasi, children and sexual minorities will be discussed. Discussion will be held on environment and climate change.

Thullya Prathinitya Prastanam, a movement fighting for equal rights of women in elected bodies, will organise a photo exhibition.

Eminent writer P.N. Gopikrishnan will inaugurate programme to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. Gandhian collective will organise a protest programme against the attack on Gandhian organisations and ideologies.

Eminent writer Ruth Manorama will address the valedictory session of the Kerala Social Forum. P. Balachandran, MLA, will preside over.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.