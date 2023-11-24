ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Social Forum to begin in Thrissur on November 25

November 24, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thrissur

Thullya Prathinitya Prastanam, a movement fighting for equal rights of women in elected bodies, to organise a photo exhibition

The Hindu Bureau

After a gap of two decades, the Kerala Social Forum, an annual get-together of civil society organisations, will be held at Regional Theatre in Thrissur on Saturday and Sunday.

The Kerala Social Forum is being organised with the slogan ‘Another world is possible,’ in line with social forums being held across the world.

The World Social Forum will be held from February 15 to 19 in Kathmandu, Nepal, and the Indian Social Forum will be held in Patna, Bihar, from December 2 to 4.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer and activist Sara Joseph will inaugurate the Kerla Social Forum on Saturday. Eminent social worker, journalist and writer Teesta Setalvad will deliver keynote address. T.N. Prathapan, MP, will be the chief guest of the function. Ashok Bharathi, Indian Social Forum representative, will explain about the organisation and politics of the social forum.

In all, 16 parallel sessions, four plenary sessions, awareness programmes, solidarity campaigns, exhibitions and cultural programmes will be held based on the key subject ‘Democracy, diversity and inclusiveness’.

Experts will speak on issues and scope of various fields including agriculture, health, education, labour, economics. Issues faced by women, Dalit/Adivasi, children and sexual minorities will be discussed. Discussion will be held on environment and climate change.

Thullya Prathinitya Prastanam, a movement fighting for equal rights of women in elected bodies, will organise a photo exhibition.

Eminent writer P.N. Gopikrishnan will inaugurate programme to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. Gandhian collective will organise a protest programme against the attack on Gandhian organisations and ideologies.

Eminent writer Ruth Manorama will address the valedictory session of the Kerala Social Forum. P. Balachandran, MLA, will preside over.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US