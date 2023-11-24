HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Social Forum to begin in Thrissur on November 25

Thullya Prathinitya Prastanam, a movement fighting for equal rights of women in elected bodies, to organise a photo exhibition

November 24, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

After a gap of two decades, the Kerala Social Forum, an annual get-together of civil society organisations, will be held at Regional Theatre in Thrissur on Saturday and Sunday.

The Kerala Social Forum is being organised with the slogan ‘Another world is possible,’ in line with social forums being held across the world.

The World Social Forum will be held from February 15 to 19 in Kathmandu, Nepal, and the Indian Social Forum will be held in Patna, Bihar, from December 2 to 4.

Writer and activist Sara Joseph will inaugurate the Kerla Social Forum on Saturday. Eminent social worker, journalist and writer Teesta Setalvad will deliver keynote address. T.N. Prathapan, MP, will be the chief guest of the function. Ashok Bharathi, Indian Social Forum representative, will explain about the organisation and politics of the social forum.

In all, 16 parallel sessions, four plenary sessions, awareness programmes, solidarity campaigns, exhibitions and cultural programmes will be held based on the key subject ‘Democracy, diversity and inclusiveness’.

Experts will speak on issues and scope of various fields including agriculture, health, education, labour, economics. Issues faced by women, Dalit/Adivasi, children and sexual minorities will be discussed. Discussion will be held on environment and climate change.

Thullya Prathinitya Prastanam, a movement fighting for equal rights of women in elected bodies, will organise a photo exhibition.

Eminent writer P.N. Gopikrishnan will inaugurate programme to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. Gandhian collective will organise a protest programme against the attack on Gandhian organisations and ideologies.

Eminent writer Ruth Manorama will address the valedictory session of the Kerala Social Forum. P. Balachandran, MLA, will preside over.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.