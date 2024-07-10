Kerala Soaps to export premium products to Gulf countries

Kerala Soaps will begin export of premium sandalwood-based bathing bars and other niche products to the Gulf countries as part of the market expansion activities of the century-old PSU under the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises (KSIE).

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will launch the products for export to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Thursday, according to a press release. The Minister will also launch eight other products of Kerala Soaps.

KSIE chairman Peelipose Thomas said Kerala Soaps’ move was to strengthen the presence of its products in the international market. Its bathing bars carry extracts of pure sandal from the forests of Marayoor in the Western Ghats in Idukki. The other new products, all under the Kerala Sandal label, are liquid sandal and neem handwash, Washwell (detergent), Cleanwell (floor-cleaner), Shinewell (dish-wash) and toilet soaps such as Kohinoor Sandal Turmeric, Thrill Lavender, Thrill Rose, and Thrill White.

Established in 1914 during the British rule as The Kerala Soap Institute in Kozhikode, it was then the biggest such training establishment in Asia. Soaps produced by it instantly became popular with even the viceroy figuring among its regular users. The Kerala government took over the company in 1964. After periods of lockdown, the KSIE took over the company in 2010.

Kerala Soaps today has state-of-the-art automatic machinery capable of producing 12,000 metric tonnes of soap annually.