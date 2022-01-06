Kerala Soaps spreading its fragrance across India

KOCHI

06 January 2022 21:49 IST

Products turn popular in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra

Sandal soaps from Kerala Soaps Limited, a public sector undertaking, are now spreading their fragrance across India. Products from the Kerala Soaps stable are finding wide acceptance in States such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The quality of sandal oil procured directly from Marayaoor from the Forest Department is one of the key reasons for the rising popularity of the brand, according to company sources. The sandal soap, sold as a single unit of 75 grams, combined as 150 grams and 450 grams, had found favour with buyers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where traditional sandalwood fragrance was popular, they added.

Kerala Soaps, which has a variety of soaps other than those based on sandal oil, had faced market constraints during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the slowdown, which resulted in stoppage of production for a while, saw the company turning to supply of sanitisers. The company was able to produce and supply high quality sanitisers to entities such as the Kerala Medical Services Corporation, public sector undertakings, banks, cooperative societies, and residents’ associations. The demand for sanitisers from Kerala Soaps was such that the company was able to sell around 45,000 litres of the product during the year 2020-21.

Company sources said one of the key achievements during the COVID-19 period was that Kerala Soaps was quickly able to produce sanitisers much required for the emergency.

The popularity of Kerala Soaps products has prompted the management to seek registration for supply of products to the Canteen Stores Department of the Central Defence forces while it is already selling its products through the Central Police Canteen. The PSU soap-maker is now able to churn out around 800 to 1,000 tonnes of products a year.

A shortage of containers is among the reasons why Kerala Soaps is unable to export its products. Kerala Soaps had wide acceptance in Qatar and the UAE and, at one time, it had also exported three consignments of products to China. The company had a turnover of around ₹14 crore last year and it was poised to do much better in the current year, added sources.