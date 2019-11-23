Kerala snakebite death: principal, vice-principal of Wayanad school suspended

The principal and the headmaster of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, Kerala, have been placed under suspension after Shehala Sherin, a 10-year-old student, died following snakebite in her classroom on Wednesday.

Director of General Education K. Jeevan Babu suspended A.K. Karunakaran, principal, and K.K. Mohanan, vice-principal (who is also the headmaster), on Friday on the ground that they failed to ensure the safety of students and keep the school and its premises neat.

Mr. Babu also directed the Parent-Teacher Association of the school to make necessary changes for the smooth and effective functioning of the body. The government had directed C. A. Santhosh, Additional Director, Public Education (Academic), to submit a comprehensive report after investigating the issue.

The Health Department has ordered an internal vigilance inquiry into the alleged lack of proper diagnosis and medical care for the snakebite victim in at least four hospitals in Wayanad district.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has tasked Additional Director, Health Department-Vigilance, to probe the matter. She had on Thursday placed the doctor at the Bathery taluk hospital who treated the child initially under suspension.

Wayanad District Sessions Judge A Harris visited the school in the morning and saw the sorry state of the school and its premises and said it was unfortunate. “We are taking the situation seriously,” he told reporters.

District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) president K Aravindakshan said based on newspaper reports on the death of the student, the CWC had on their own registered a case.

The State Human Rights Commission and Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights have registered separate cases.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered that the authorities take steps to ensure safety of students in schools and anganwadis in the district.

Students took out a march and staged a protest in front of the school gate demanding dismissal of the officials who were responsible for the death of the student.