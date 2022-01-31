Kerala

Kerala snake-catcher Vava Suresh suffers cobra bite

Renowned snake-catcher Vava Suresh sustained a snakebite and was subsequently hospitalised in Kottayam on Monday.

According to sources, Mr. Suresh was bitten by a cobra he was trying to catch from a house at Kurichy, near Changanassery, around 4.45 p.m. While attempting to force the reptile into a gunny bag, the snake bit him on the right thigh.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Kottayam and was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here. Hospital authorities said he was admitted to the critical care unit.

Preliminary reports suggested that Mr. Suresh had become unconscious before reaching the hospital and his condition remained critical.


