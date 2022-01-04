Kerala SilverLine project: State government’s outreach programme in Thiruvananthapuram elicits diverse suggestions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 January 2022 20:48 IST

The Kerala government seeks to dispel apprehensions about the SilverLine project

The State government’s outreach programme to dispel apprehensions regarding the SilverLine project in the capital district elicited an array of suggestions from people from various walks of life.

Urging the government to forge ahead with the project that is “crucial for the State’s development”, former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar called for issuing a white paper that would eradicate misconceptions.

Former State Police Chief Jacob Punnoose, who felt that the project would significantly decrease road accidents and fatalities, proposed linking the rail corridor with national transport networks.

Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair also stressed the need to ensure last-mile connectivity by linking the stations of the proposed rail corridor with various towns in the district.

Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College resident medical officer (RMO) Mohan Roy said the significance of the SilverLine project must factor in physical and mental health benefits. The facility is bound to reduce fatigue among commuters who travel long distances frequently.

Ambulance facility

Responding to a suggestion by Indian Medical Association (IMA) Thiruvananthapuram branch president Prasanth C.V., K-Rail managing director V. Ajith Kumar said a cabin each in the proposed trains will be designed in a manner they can be converted as ambulances to transport patients.

Kerala Vypari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi leader Peringamala Ramachandran said transporting vegetables and other perishables in the semi-high-speed train could prevent the existing wastage of 30% and thereby bring down price of commodities.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, the Major Archbishop of Malankara Syrian Catholic Church, called for speedy disbursal of compensation for those whose holdings will be acquired for the project.

Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorios of the Thiruvananthapuram diocese of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church stressed the need for a mass campaign at the grassroots-level to placate all sections of society, especially those who stood to lose their land.

Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi urged the government to spare places of worships and graveyards as much as possible during land acquisition in view of the paucity of vacant spaces to relocate them. Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust (Sivagiri Madham) president Swami Sathchidananda opined that compulsions relating to faith need not be given priority while striving for human welfare.

Danseuse Neena Prasad said the project was a dream that has come true for numerous women who commuted long distances daily for their livelihood. Arrangements must be ensured for women’s safety while travelling, she added.