Kerala shows steady increase with 195 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

27 June 2020 23:49 IST

Number of patients undergoing treatment inching towards 2,000 mark

With the arrival of more flights bringing expatriates home, the COVID-19 case burden of the State has also begun to show a steady increase. On Saturday, for the ninth consecutive day, the number of new cases crossed the three-digit figure to touch 195.

The number of patients undergoing treatment in various districts is inching towards the 2,000 mark. On Saturday, with 102 recoveries, the number of active cases is 1,939.

Major concern

The increase in the number of cases has not been a major concern for the State so far as over 90% of these cases are imported cases of infection and those infected are people who are already quarantined.

However, the increase in the number of cases acquired from the community through local transmission on Saturday would worry the government.

Of the 195 new cases, all except 15 cases are imported cases. The 15 cases, acquired by people from the community and with no apparent epidemiological link, could potentially change the disease transmission dynamics.

Malappuram accounted for 10 of these cases, Kollam has two, and Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur accounted for the remaining three cases.

No epidemiological link

Kerala already has close to 70 cases and seven deaths wherein no epidemiological link could be established and the source of infection remains unknown.

Apart from these, between May 19 and June 23, 110 persons who reached neighbouring Tamil Nadu by road/rail/air who tested positive for COVID-19 there would also be a concern for Kerala as these people were asymptomatic and it would be difficult to establish the source of infection.

The Chief Minister has tasked the Health Department now to collect the details of these cases which are spread across districts and to conduct epidemiological investigations wherever possible.

The number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 ever since the outbreak began is now 4,071, of whom, 2,108 persons have recovered from the disease.

The number of people put in quarantine is 1,67,978, of whom 2,463 persons with mild fever or other COVID-like symptoms have been isolated in hospitals.

6,166 samples tested

The State tested 6,166 samples in the last 24 hours, the highest test numbers so far in a single day. However, the results of 4,032 samples are pending.

Currently, there are 111 hotspots in the State.