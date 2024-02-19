Kerala showcases top food brands at Gulfood 2024 in Dubai

February 19, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Presenting the State’s top food brands to a discerning global audience of industry leaders and policymakers, the Kerala Pavilion opened at Gulfood 2024, one of the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing events, in Dubai on Monday.

Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries and NoRKA, inaugurated the pavilion set up by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDC) at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where the five-day 19th edition of Gulfood 2024 is being held. KSIDC Managing Director, and Director, Industries & Commerce, S. Harikishore, and promoters of the 12 co-exhibitors in the Kerala pavilion attended the inaugural function.

“The pavilion showcases the burgeoning opportunities in Kerala’s food sector, telling some of Kerala’s success stories from the segment,” Mr. Billa said. ”The State’s participation in one of the largest food expos is part of its continuous efforts in boosting food tech as a priority sector for the government,” he added.

Investor conclave

The KSIDC is also holding an investor conclave that focusses on the theme, Kerala - the Spice Capital of India, on February 21 (Wednesday) at the Ritz Carlton Dubai on the sidelines of Gulfood 2024, where delegates from 190 countries are expected to visit.

India’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Sunjay Sudhir and Chairman, Food & Beverage Manufacturing Business Group, UAE, Saleh Abdullah Lootah, are among those who will participate in the conclave.

“The investor meet will discuss opportunities in Kerala’s food sector, particularly in the spices sector as well as niche segments such as seafood processing, ready-to-eat food products, coconut, and jackfruit,” Mr. Harikishore said. “With food and food tech as a priority sunrise sector for development, the government is creating an enabling environment that encourages both domestic and foreign investors to participate in the State’s burgeoning food ecosystem,” he added.