GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala showcases top food brands at Gulfood 2024 in Dubai

As part of Kerala government’s continuous efforts in boosting food tech as a priority sector

February 19, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Presenting the State’s top food brands to a discerning global audience of industry leaders and policymakers, the Kerala Pavilion opened at Gulfood 2024, one of the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing events, in Dubai on Monday.

Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries and NoRKA, inaugurated the pavilion set up by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDC) at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where the five-day 19th edition of Gulfood 2024 is being held. KSIDC Managing Director, and Director, Industries & Commerce, S. Harikishore, and promoters of the 12 co-exhibitors in the Kerala pavilion attended the inaugural function.

“The pavilion showcases the burgeoning opportunities in Kerala’s food sector, telling some of Kerala’s success stories from the segment,” Mr. Billa said. ”The State’s participation in one of the largest food expos is part of its continuous efforts in boosting food tech as a priority sector for the government,” he added.

Investor conclave

The KSIDC is also holding an investor conclave that focusses on the theme, Kerala - the Spice Capital of India, on February 21 (Wednesday) at the Ritz Carlton Dubai on the sidelines of Gulfood 2024, where delegates from 190 countries are expected to visit.

India’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Sunjay Sudhir and Chairman, Food & Beverage Manufacturing Business Group, UAE, Saleh Abdullah Lootah, are among those who will participate in the conclave.

“The investor meet will discuss opportunities in Kerala’s food sector, particularly in the spices sector as well as niche segments such as seafood processing, ready-to-eat food products, coconut, and jackfruit,” Mr. Harikishore said. “With food and food tech as a priority sunrise sector for development, the government is creating an enabling environment that encourages both domestic and foreign investors to participate in the State’s burgeoning food ecosystem,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.