Kerala should implement SC order in the Malankara Church case, says High Court

The Kerala government has the responsibility to implement the Supreme Court verdict in the Malankara Church case and it cannot raise the contention of law and order issues for not implementing the verdict, the Kerala High Court has noted. The court issued the order following a petition filed by Fr. Kochuparambil Geevarghese Ramban and Fr. Rajan George of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church seeking directives to provide police protection at the Koothattukulam church.
Fr. Gevarghese Ramban submitted that his two earlier attempts to enter the church were resisted by the Jacobite faction and the police failed to provide him the protection.
The court posted the case for February 11.
