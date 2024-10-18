Kerala should effectively present its case before the 16th Finance Commission, says former panel member Govinda Rao

Kerala needs to place persuasive arguments before the 16th Finance Commission to ensure that its requirements are fully met with respect to the sharing of resources, M. Govinda Rao, economist and a former Finance Commission member, said here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Rao, currently Chairman, High Power Committee for the Redressal of Regional Imbalances in Karnataka, was giving a special address at a seminar, ‘16th Finance Commission and Indian States: A Kerala perspective,’ organised by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) and the Kerala Economic Association (KEA).

Revenue deficit grants

A member of the 14th commission, he observed that the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Panagariya, has kicked off its work at a difficult time. The fiscal space is limited and the finances of the States are in a bad shape. In such a situation, the States would require much more assistance than in the past, he said. For States like Kerala whose committed expenditure is large, the approach taken by the 16th Finance Commission to revenue deficit grants would be extremely important, Prof. Rao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

States should ensure that they receive the allocation granted by the Finance Commission from the Centre in full, former Union Cabinet secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar said. Mr. Chandrasekhar noted that while the 15th Finance Commission had recommended that the Centre share 41% of the divisible pool of taxes with the States, the effective distribution hovered around 30%. He also underscored the need for flexibility in the implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

Cesses, surcharges

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who inaugurated the seminar, reiterated the State government’s stand that Finance Commissions should stop pursuing ‘a one size fits all’ approach in the sharing of resources. States look for solutions from the Finance Commission that are tailored for problems unique to them, Mr. Balagopal said.

The rise in the share of cesses and surcharges levied by the Centre (which are not part of the divisible pool) as a proportion of its total revenue has, in effect, reduced the share of States from 41% granted by the 15th commission to 30%, he said. Mr. Balagopal added that the State government would present proposals designed to address its financial issues before the commission, expected to visit Kerala in December.

Isaac’s stance

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who spoke in the concluding session, said States should be allowed sufficient borrowing space for funding development activities. Preventing them from pursuing development by limiting their borrowing space is anti-democratic, he said.

GIFT director K.J. Joseph, Kerala Finance Commission chairman and KEA president K.N. Harilal, and GIFT faculty and students were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.