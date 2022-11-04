Kerala should continue to build on its strengths: Venu Rajamony

Venu Rajamony delivering the first K. R. Narayanan Memorial Lecture at the University College, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala should continue to build on the ‘‘globalising strengths’‘ that have always distinguished its history, society and culture, Venu Rajamony, Officer on Special Duty (External Cooperation), Government of Kerala, and former diplomat, has said.

Mr. Rajamony was speaking on the theme ‘Globalising Kerala in a deglobalising world’ while delivering the first K. R. Narayanan Endowment Lecture organised by the Research and Development Cell of the University College and the Research Forum of the college’s English department here on Friday.

The people of Kerala always welcomed foreign ideas and people. Keralites themselves travelled abroad in large numbers to study, work and live, learning from those countries and bringing home their success stories. Each Keralite should take advantage of this inherent strength and continue to build on it, Mr. Rajamony, a former Ambassador to the Netherlands, said.

He pointed out that sustainable development was the only way forward for Kerala, protecting its environment while focusing on building a knowledge economy.

Huge challenges confronted the international community today despite the technological advances, he said. The rise of ultranationalism, increasing conflicts across the globe, and unresolved questions pertaining to human rights, racism and attacks on minorities posed grim challenges, he said.

Such problems should be tackled from the grassroot level through people’s movements, he added.

Former president K.R. Narayanan, whom the lecture commemorated, did his BA Honours in English Literature at the University College. University College vice principal Subramaniyan S. presided. Viju Kumar V.G., convener, R&D Cell, and Praveena Thompson, head, English department, spoke.