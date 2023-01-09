Kerala should be proud of State School Festival: DPI

January 09, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Among the many things that stand out about the State School Arts Festival is its organisation. Around 11,000 participants, 239 events, and 24 venues, providing food to about 20,000 on all five days... the challenges are many.

The 61st edition of the festival, which concluded here on Saturday, was a big success, notwithstanding a couple of controversies. K. Jeevan Babu, Director of Public Instruction who was in charge of the conduct of the festival, spoke to The Hindu about the past, present and future of this unique cultural event of schoolchildren. Excerpts from the interview:

How do you look back at the festival?

When we decided to conduct the festival at Kozhikode, we were sure of the public participation and we were proved right. When you look at the State School Arts Festival, you would find so many unique aspects. For instance, this is organised completely by the government and teachers, whose contribution to serving food to tens of thousands of people every day alone merits mention. If we were to give a contract to a private party for food, that would have cost us something like ₹25 lakh for lunch for one day; our budget for food, three times for five days, was ₹30 lakh. All the political parties come together for the conduct of the festival. The chief guest of the closing ceremony is the Leader of the Opposition. The entire Kerala should be proud about the legacy of the festival. My counterparts from other States, like Tamil Nadu, are surprised that we have been able to organise such a big festival of arts for 60 years. No other State has something like this. And it cannot be done in a day or two. It is of course a huge organisational challenge. I have conducted elections, but the School Arts Festival is an even bigger task.

A huge controversy erupted over the lack of non-vegetarian food on the menu...

All these decades, only vegetarian food was served at the festival. Why should this be made into an issue now? Because some people wanted to create a controversy. There are many aspects about the festival that can be discussed. For instance, the school festival has an economy for arts that could be worth something like ₹1,000 crore. As for the controversy on food, Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri was given the contract not because he was a Brahmin, but because he won the tender. There are logistical and practical problems for serving meat. The chances of health issues are higher, and you cannot determine beforehand how many would prefer vegetarian or non-vegetarian food. We have absolutely nothing against non-vegetarian food.

How do you look forward to the future of the festival?

There hasn’t been a change in the festival manual since 2017. We need to make some changes. A lot of work is required for that. We will begin it in the near future.