Call to create social conditions that do not harm self-respect of women

December 16, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has called for creating social conditions that do not harm the dignity and self-respect of women. She was inaugurating ‘Penpakal,’ a seminar organised jointly by the State Institute of Languages, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, and the Kerala Women’s Commission in the city on Friday, Nirbhaya Day. Ms. Satheedevi said that for creating Navakeralam, there was the need to realise a pro-women State. Women needed protection from fellow beings. However, men alone could not be held responsible for the various problems faced by women. Often, women were the accused in crime against others of their sex. The seminar went into various laws that have evolved over time for protection of women and the incidents that led to them. Writer C.S. Chandrika delivered the keynote address.

State Institute of Languages Director M. Sathyan presided. Its assistant director Priya Varghese, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan secretary Priyadarshan P.S. and commission member secretary Sonia Washington spoke.

