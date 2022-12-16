Kerala should be for gender equality: Satheedevi

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has called for creating social conditions that do not harm the dignity and self-respect of women.

She was inaugurating ‘Penpakal,’ a seminar organised by the State Institute of Languages, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, and the Kerala Women’s Commission here on Friday, Nirbhaya Day.

Ms. Satheedevi said only if a pro-women State was realised could Navakeralam be created. Women needed protection from fellow beings. However, men alone could not be held responsible for the various problems faced by women. Often, women were the accused in crimes against others of their sex.

The seminar went into various laws that have evolved over time for protection of women and the incidents that led to them.

Writer C.S. Chandrika delivered the keynote address.

State Institute of Languages Director M. Sathyan presided. Its assistant director Priya Varghese, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan secretary Priyadarshan P.S., commission member secretary Sonia Washington spoke.

