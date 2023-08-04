ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala should be alert to attempts to trigger communal frenzy, says human rights movement

August 04, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State committee meeting of the Indian Human Rights Movement has accused the Sangh Parivar forces of engineering fascism across the country against the backdrop of the months-long communal violence in Manipur and the violence in Haryana over the past few days.

The organisation said the ongoing debate and needless protests in Kerala over faith should also be viewed as an attempt to foment ethnic violence in the State. It urged Keralites to stay alert to such moves and address them in a mature fashion.

Considering the spread of communal frenzy in parts of the country, the Indian Human Rights Movement will organise a convention on ‘From Fascism to Freedom at Midnight’ from 5 p.m. on August 14 till the dawn of Independence Day.  

The programme, to be organised in collaboration with the Gandhian Collective at Kacheripady, will feature leaders of different communities besides Dalit, minority and human rights activists.

