Kerala SFI secretary P.M. Arsho arrested
Students’ Federation of India State Secretary P.M. Arsho was arrested from Cemetery Junction in Kochi on Sunday, following which he was remanded in judicial custody.
He has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly assaulting an Erattupetta-based lawyer. He also has many other criminal cases pending against him. The police had reportedly not arrested him though the Kerala High Court had cancelled his bail earlier this year, claiming that he was absconding.
A complaint was submitted to the Kochi City police by a Youth Congress leader, seeking reasons for not arresting Arsho. The police are facing flak after a video of activists garlanding the SFI leader before he was led to the sub jail appeared on online portals.
