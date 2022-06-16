Kerala sets models for others to emulate: Khan

He inaugurates the third Loka Kerala Sabha

He inaugurates the third Loka Kerala Sabha

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that the initiatives of Kerala in various fields have always reflected the mind and mood of the nation, often setting models to be emulated by others.

He was speaking after inaugurating the third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) here on Thursday. Mr. Khan said the life and contributions of the Non-Resident Keralites had been models for people of other States.

“Despite heavy odds, Kerala has made us proud by winning the top spot for sustainability in the Public Affairs Index-2021 and ranking first in Asia in the Affordable Talent in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report. Kerala has also secured first rank for the Single Window System for delivery of e-services, as per the report of the National e-Services Delivery Assessment, and has been placed fifth in the country and first among southern States in the Good Governance Index,” Mr Khan said.

‘Accept and Respect’

While taking note of the notable progress made by the country in digitisation, investment, stability of the supply chain and sustainable development amidst COVID situation and Ukrainian crisis, Mr. Khan stressed the need for accepting and respecting diverse traditions in India. “The idea of oneness of being is the founding virtue of Indian culture and civilisation,” Mr. Khan said.

Knowledge economy

It was quite appropriate that this forum would focus on topics such as knowledge economy and migrant’s contribution to rebuilding Kerala, along with discussions on the future of migration, migration of women, government schemes for migrants and issues faced by expats in various countries. The focus on the knowledge economy was quite timely, since it was only through knowledge that any country could progress in the present and in the coming years, he said. Well-off expats should think of helping our emerging workforce to acquire skills and attributes suitable to a global work environment.

“Therefore, it would be helpful if the Loka Kerala Sabha could think of occasional online interaction programmes for sharing such knowledge and experience with young jobseekers of Kerala. The issues related to the continuation of education of children who had to return due to the Ukrainian crisis also need to be our priority,” said Mr. Khan. He hoped that more and more successful non-resident Keralite entrepreneurs would come forward to be part of Kerala’s dream of creating more jobs in the Information technology, tourism and electronics sectors.