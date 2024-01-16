Kerala sets a model by reintegrating Gulf returnees into society

January 16, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first-ever rehabilitation project rolled out by the Kerala government for those returning from Gulf countries has so far benefited close to 7,000 returnees in the State. The NoRKA Department Project for Return Emigrants (NDPREM) project was envisaged by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs (NoRKA) to help Gulf returnees set up self-employment ventures with the support of leading financial institutions. The initiative was piloted soon after Saudi Arabia started enforcing the “Nitaqat” (naturalisation) law in 2013, which created flutters among the expats about losing their jobs.

Over the years, as many as 6,661 potential entrepreneurs benefited from the scheme. Financial institutions disbursed a sum of ₹411.23 crore till 2022-23 period, with capital and interest subsidy provided by the Kerala government to ensure speedy reintegration of the returnees into society. Considering the trend of loans disbursed by the financial agencies, a majority of returnees has shown keen interest in starting new ventures in retail and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sectors, especially after COVID-19.

During the pre-pandemic period, the majority of the returnees were availing vehicle loans. Speaking to The Hindu, K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri, Chief Executive Officer, NoRKA Roots, said the profile of returning emigrants has changed significantly. Further, the industrial landscape and environment of Kerala have undergone big changes in recent times. These factors have played a pivotal role in engaging the distressed returnees in the retail sector. This also ensured the economic integration of returnees into society and the local economy benefited through the engagement of returnees, said Mr. Namboothiri.

Similar schemes

Buoyed by the successful implementation of NDPREM, the NoRKA could roll out more schemes for the returnees. Pravasi Bhadratha scheme is another such scheme that provides financial support and income-generating opportunities for returnees. Through this scheme, a sum of around ₹77 crore has been disbursed to returnees to start new ventures in the last two years alone.

Facilitation centre

Further, the rollout of NoRKA business facilitation centre to facilitate investments of non-resident Keralites and returnees in commencing business ventures in the State has also yielded promising results.

The State is exploring ways to include more sectors in the loan scheme, along with the value addition of products, in order to reach out to more returnees, said government sources.