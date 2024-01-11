Kerala set to attract investments in emerging technologies: CM

January 11, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday that the government was intensifying efforts to attract more investments to the State, especially in emerging technologies.

Speaking after inaugurating the Niagara building constructed as part of the Taurus Downtown project in the Technopark campus, he said Kerala was poised to capitalise on the job potential in new technologies. “With several new projects in the pipeline, Technopark campus is emerging as a major IT hub in India. The software exports from the State in 2022- 23 was to the tune of ₹19,066 crore.”

Mr. Vijayan said the Technology Innovation Zone in Kochi would become a reality soon while efforts were on to establish a centre of excellence for aerospace products and services in Thiruvananthapuram. The State was also setting up an emerging technologies hub and electronic hardware technology hub, he added.

The Chief Minister said the infrastructure facilities, manpower resources, and investment opportunities in Kerala would prove advantageous in the effort to woo private entrepreneurs and start-up ventures to the State.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, Mayor Arya Rajendran, IT secretary Rathan U. Khelkar and Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair were among those present at the inaugural function.

