Kerala sees growth in direct taxes collection

The Kerala region has registered a rise in collection of direct taxes, with a growth rate of 41.9% against the national average of 22.4%, according to Ravichandran Ramasamy, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala.

The collection so far in the ongoing fiscal stood at ₹11,175.8 crore against a target of ₹23,200 crore, he said at ‘Amogham 2022’, organised to present the Principal Chief Commissioner’s Excellence Awards.

Mr. Ramasamy attributed the strong collection to an increased emphasis on conducting TDS (tax deducted at source) surveys, which resulted in a nearly 60% growth in TDS collections year-on-year. Former managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, E. Sreedharan, activist for the rights of the differently abled, Tiffany Brar, and actor Manju Warrier attended the event.