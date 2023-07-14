Kerala seeks quick nod for KERA

July 14, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has urged the Central government to expedite the approval for the World Bank-assisted Kerala Economic Revival Program (KERA) aimed at agricultural revival through socio-economic interventions.

After a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi where he presented the State’s position on the matter, Mr. Prasad said Kerala expected $200 million as World Bank loan. Through the five-year programme, the State Government is targeting the comprehensive revival of the farm sector through the adoption of climate-friendly agriculture, value addition and economic revival of small-holder farmers. Mr. Prasad also sought Ms. Sitharaman’s support for increasing the support price of rubber.

Agriculture production commissioner B. Ashok, agriculture director Anju K. S., additional director George Sebastian and Kerala State Agriculture Prices Board Chairman P. Rajasekharan also were present at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT