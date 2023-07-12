Kerala seeks nod for 1% ‘ad hoc borrowing’ in 2023-24

July 12, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has urged the Centre to allow it an ‘‘ad hoc borrowing increase’‘ of 1% of the GSDP above the ceiling set for the 2023-24 fiscal in view of the resource loss suffered by the State.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal conveyed the State’s requirement to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. Mr. Balagopal has also asked the Centre to urgently release money due to the State under various grants, schemes and pending arrears.

After the meeting, Mr. Balagopal said Kerala was likely to face fiscal constraints of a more severe nature in 2023-24 compared to previous years. Nevertheless, the State government hopes to negotiate the fiscal situation without it disrupting salary and pension payments and development spending, he said.

In 2023-24, Kerala will be deprived of around ₹8,400 crore in Revenue Deficit Grant compared to 2022-23, and around ₹10,000 crore to ₹ 12,000 crore due to the cessation of GST compensation, he said. The State will also face a resource loss of around ₹8,000 crore due to the restrictions on open market borrowing limit.

Mr. Balagopal has also sought urgent steps from the Centre to release various payments that are due to the State. Out of the ₹265 crore ‘Million-Plus Cities’ for 2022-23, ₹51.55 crore is pending. In the case of the Health Grant for 2021-22, a total of ₹ 371.36 crore is pending.

Likewise, the State is yet to be reimbursed an amount of ₹ 521.95 crore towards the central share in the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme, and the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme.

The Centre also owes the State ₹750.93 crore in connection with the implementation of the 7th UGC Pay Revision, according to Mr. Balagopal.

Further, the State is also eligible for ₹1,925 crore under Part I of the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for capital investments in 2023-24. Kerala has asked the Centre to expedite the payment of the first installment.

The Finance fepartment on Wednesday sanctioned ₹874 crore for the payment of the social security pensions and welfare fund board pensions. Over 60 lakh people are eligible for a pension of ₹1,600 each. The payments will begin on July 14, Mr. Balagopal said.