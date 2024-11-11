Kerala seeks more time to complete Jal Jeevan Mission

Kerala has requested more time to complete Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the rural household tap connectivity scheme plagued by delays in the State.

The State government has sought time till December 2026 for completing the pending works under the Centrally assisted scheme, according to Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine’s office.

West Bengal too

Kerala has been struggling to make a headway in JJM schemes despite crossing the halfway-mark to the targeted 70.81 lakh households several months ago. As per the latest data with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Kerala is among the two States, the other being West Bengal, where the JJM has made the least progress.

The coverage of rural households stands at 53.95% (38.2 lakh households) in Kerala, and 53.17% in West Bengal, which is last on the list. Kerala has three blocks, 69 grama panchayats, and 87 villages certified as having ‘Har Ghar Jal’ status.

In October, Mr. Augustine had stated in the Assembly that the Centre had extended the deadline till March 31, 2025. He had added that Kerala would need more time, at least another one to one-and-a-half years, to complete JJM works, pointing to the delay in acquiring land as the reason.

70% in Kollam

Among the districts, only Kollam has crossed the 70% mark so far, Jal Shakti Ministry data indicate. Five other districts — Kannur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Alappuzha — have crossed the 50% mark. Meanwhile, Kasaragod (31.31%), Idukki (36.57%) and Wayanad (36.83%) are at the bottom of the list.

On November 5, the Kerala government had sanctioned a further ₹380 crore as its share to match the corresponding Central allocation. Although the Centre had announced JJM in 2019, Kerala launched the work only in 2020, for providing 54.45 lakh connections at a cost of ₹44,714.79 crore (The cost is shared 50:50 by the Centre and the State). Of this, 20.39 lakh connections have been provided, according to the State government. Nonetheless, Kerala has struggled to meet annual targets.

