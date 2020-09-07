Kerala seeks criteria forease of business ranking

Thiruvananthapuram

07 September 2020 09:03 IST

Kerala had completed 157 of the 187 tasks listed in business reform action plan of 2019

The State government has sought the details regarding the guidelines that went behind deciding the ease of doing business rankings for investment-friendly States from the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The rankings for States and Union Territories based on the business reform action plan of 2019 was published on Saturday. Kerala has been ranked 28.

Kerala State Industries Development Corporation MD S. Harikishore said in a press release that the State decided to seek an explanation as there was a lack of clarity in the process wherein the scoring or ranking guidelines were neither communicated to the States or published in the DPIIT website.

As part of the business reform action plan of 2019, each State had to complete 187 tasks. Kerala had completed 157 of these (85%). The details regarding completion percentage of each State are not available on the website.

It has been claimed that the rankings were decided after seeking feedback based on the reform action points.

However, details of these feedback score are also missing from the website.