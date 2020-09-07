Kerala seeks criteria forease of business ranking

The State government has sought the details regarding the guidelines that went behind deciding the ease of doing business rankings for investment-friendly States from the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The rankings for States and Union Territories based on the business reform action plan of 2019 was published on Saturday. Kerala has been ranked 28.
Kerala State Industries Development Corporation MD S. Harikishore said in a press release that the State decided to seek an explanation as there was a lack of clarity in the process wherein the scoring or ranking guidelines were neither communicated to the States or published in the DPIIT website.
As part of the business reform action plan of 2019, each State had to complete 187 tasks. Kerala had completed 157 of these (85%). The details regarding completion percentage of each State are not available on the website.
It has been claimed that the rankings were decided after seeking feedback based on the reform action points.
However, details of these feedback score are also missing from the website.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath