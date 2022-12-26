Kerala seeks Central support for hiking rubber production incentive

December 26, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Given the steep fall in rubber prices, the State government has requested support from the Centre for raising the rubber production incentive from ₹170 to ₹250 per kg. The government has sought Central assistance in view of the huge expenditure involved.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad placed the request before Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a letter dated December 24. The State government has been implementing the ‘Rubber Production Incentive Scheme’ from 2015-16, wherein small and medium farmers are guaranteed a minimum of ₹170 per kg for RSS-4 grade natural rubber. With production costs rising, farmers have been demanding a raise to ₹250 per kg.

While the State government feels that the demand is reasonable, it is not in a position to increase the minimum assured price, given the huge expense involved, Mr. Prasad said. The price of natural rubber, after peaking at ₹223 per kg for RSS-4 grade during January 2011, has slipped to ₹136 per kg, he said.

For a rubber policy

Mr. Prasad has also urged Mr. Goyal to frame a ‘Natural Rubber Policy’ to protect the interests of local farmers in addition to exploring the possibility of imposing anti-dumping duty on natural rubber imports from ASEAN countries.

Natural rubber should be included in the proposed ‘Livelihood security box’ and natural rubber should be re-categorised as an agricultural commodity in the international trade agreements, he said. Further, he also urged the Centre to provide ₹50,000 as the per-hectare assistance for the replanting of rubber. Kerala accounts for over 80% of the total production in the country.