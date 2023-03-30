Kerala seeks Central approval to operate chartered flights in Gulf sector

March 30, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Stung by the exorbitant airfares ahead of the peak festival season, the State government has requested the Centre to accord expeditious approval for additional or chartered flights in the international sector from the second week of April.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday also sought the intervention of the Centre to stop airline companies operating in the India-Gulf sector from fleecing passengers during peak-demand occasions such as festivals and school vacation.

Centre’s nod must

The State government is keen on operating chartered flights at reasonable rates for the benefit of low-income emigrants in Gulf countries this festive season. The flights can be operated with the help of Indian-registered scheduled carriers, foreign-registered scheduled carriers, or foreign-chartered flight operators.

However, the number of seats available to/from a foreign sector is determined by a bilateral agreement of the Union government with that country. As the permitted number of seats (traffic rights) is fully utilised by scheduled carriers currently, they will not be able to operate additional flights without the Union government’s approval, said Mr. Vijayan in the letter.

Three-fold rise

Ahead of the major festivals for Keralites such as Vishu, Easter, and Ramzan which fall in the second and third week of April 2023, the airline operators have jacked up airfares by three-fold, especially over the past two months. Due to the sharp increase in airfare and decline in the number of flights in recent years, expatriates are forced to pay exorbitant prices for tickets.

The airline operators have not responded favourably to requests from migrant organisations and the State government to fix airfares at reasonable levels, the Chief Minister said in the letter.