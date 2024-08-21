Kerala seeks around ₹900 crore Central assistance for compensation and rehab of Wayanad landslides victims

Kerala is canvassing for a Central assistance to the tune of ₹900 crore as compensation for the loss sustained in the Wayanad landslides and the funds for rehabilitating the affected population.

The loss sustained in the July 30 landslides that claimed 224 lives is estimated to be ₹281 crore. It has also been estimated that the State may require at least ₹600 crore for the development of a township and allied facilities for rehabilitation of the survivors.

The actual loss suffered by the State in the disaster was estimated by following the State Disaster Response Fund guidelines. The State’s claim would be evaluated by a high-level expert committee shortly.

The State government has proposed a sustainable and resilient urban development rehabilitation model for Wayanad. Terraced farming models and homestead style settlements would come up as part of the rehab measures. The farming settlements would be decentralised ones, according to State government sources.

The focus of the rehabilitation plan in Wayanad will be to develop infrastructure and housing that withstands natural disasters and accommodates the unique challenges of hilly terrains. A township that preserves

biodiversity and promotes sustainable land use would be ideal for the upcoming settlement, they said.

The government proposes to incorporate the concepts of elevated and stilt housing in Wayanad as it reduces the risk of damage from soil erosion and waterlogging. Such constructions also allow water to flow underneath the buildings, thus minimising the impact on the natural terrain.

Incidentally, the July 30 landslides witnessed a total of 1,555 houses being totally or severely damaged. It has been estimated that 452 houses were partially damaged.

The landslides, which ran through a length of 8 km from crown of the hills to deposition zone, ravaged the Punchirimattam, Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala settlements in the process. The huge debris flow resulted in the widening of the 20 metre to 40 metre-wide Panapuzha, the tributary of Chaliyar River, into a 200 m to 300 metre wide one, the State has pointed out.

