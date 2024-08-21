GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala seeks around ₹900 crore Central assistance for compensation and rehab of Wayanad landslides victims

The loss sustained in the July 30 landslides that claimed 224 lives is estimated to be ₹281 crore. It has also been estimated that the State may require at least ₹600 crore for the development of a township and allied facilities for rehabilitation of the survivors.

Updated - August 21, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi
The geo map created by People’s Foundation, an NGO based in Kozhikode, on the areas affected by the Chooralmala landslides in Wayanad.

The geo map created by People’s Foundation, an NGO based in Kozhikode, on the areas affected by the Chooralmala landslides in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kerala is canvassing for a Central assistance to the tune of ₹900 crore as compensation for the loss sustained in the Wayanad landslides and the funds for rehabilitating the affected population.

Wayanad landslides: How two villages vanished overnight

The loss sustained in the July 30 landslides that claimed 224 lives is estimated to be ₹281 crore. It has also been estimated that the State may require at least ₹600 crore for the development of a township and allied facilities for rehabilitation of the survivors.

The actual loss suffered by the State in the disaster was estimated by following the State Disaster Response Fund guidelines. The State’s claim would be evaluated by a high-level expert committee shortly.

The State government has proposed a sustainable and resilient urban development rehabilitation model for Wayanad. Terraced farming models and homestead style settlements would come up as part of the rehab measures. The farming settlements would be decentralised ones, according to State government sources.

Decoding the Wayanad landslide | In Focus podcast

The focus of the rehabilitation plan in Wayanad will be to develop infrastructure and housing that withstands natural disasters and accommodates the unique challenges of hilly terrains. A township that preserves

biodiversity and promotes sustainable land use would be ideal for the upcoming settlement, they said.

The government proposes to incorporate the concepts of elevated and stilt housing in Wayanad as it reduces the risk of damage from soil erosion and waterlogging. Such constructions also allow water to flow underneath the buildings, thus minimising the impact on the natural terrain.

Incidentally, the July 30 landslides witnessed a total of 1,555 houses being totally or severely damaged. It has been estimated that 452 houses were partially damaged.

‘Dam burst effect’ caused Wayanad landslide: experts

The landslides, which ran through a length of 8 km from crown of the hills to deposition zone, ravaged the Punchirimattam, Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala settlements in the process. The huge debris flow resulted in the widening of the 20 metre to 40 metre-wide Panapuzha, the tributary of Chaliyar River, into a 200 m to 300 metre wide one, the State has pointed out.

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.