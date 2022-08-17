Kerala seeks ₹2400 crore Central aid for coastal protection

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 17, 2022 18:58 IST

The State has sought ₹2,400 crore financial assistance from the Centre for coastal protection works, Minister for Fisheries V. Abdurahiman has said.

Mr. Abdurahiman, after meeting the Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Parshottam Rupala, in New Delhi on Wednesday, said that the Union Minister had assured that a favourable decision could be expected on the matter.

Financial assistance was sought for planning novel methods for protecting the coastal stretches from erosion and to adopt urgent measures for the protection of hotspots identified in eight coastal districts, the Minister said.

With coastal erosion emerging as a major challenge in recent years, the State government had earlier announced coastal conservation measures estimated at roughly ₹5,300 crore over the next five years.

During his meeting with Mr. Rupala, Mr. Abdurahiman also urged the Centre to release its 50% share for the Savings-Cum-Relief Schemes (SCRS) meant for traditional fishermen. This is the only scheme aimed at the welfare of fishers during the trawling ban and periods of distress.

Kerala has sought ₹72.75 crore as the Central share for the 2018-19 to 2021-22 period and ₹26.36 crore for the 2022-23 period for SCRS.

Mr. Abdurahiman also pointed out that the shortage of kerosene was creating hardships for fishers who used it as fuel in the outboard engines in fishing craft. There were around 36,000 outboard engine-rigged fishing boats registered in Kerala, according to the Minister.

