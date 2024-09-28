Kerala secures first rank in Urban Governance Index: study

Kerala has secured first rank in the Urban Governance Index (UGI), a two year-long study conducted across several cities in India by the Praja Foundation. While the State scores high on fiscal empowerment, it still has a long way to go in empowerment of the city administration, notes the study.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that Kerala’s top ranking in the urban governance index is an acknowledgement of its achievements in decentralised planning. With the implementation of the Left Democratic Front government’s plan to have an urban policy, the State will achieve greater heights, he said.

The State scored 59.31 out of a possible score of 100 in various metrics, while Odisha came second with 55.10. In fiscal empowerment, Kerala managed to have high score of 23.22 out of 30, with Maharashtra coming second with 21.15. Although it ranked only 20th place in the empowerment of city administration, the report notes that Kerala is the only State to give the Mayor the authority to write an ‘Annual Confidential Report’ of the Commissioner.

Only four States (Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Mizoram, and Odisha) mandate that every councillor should be part of at least one deliberative committee. The report highlights technological advancements in local governance in many States. Despite these advancements, a significant concern is the high vacancy rate in sanctioned posts within Municipal Corporations.

Additionally, eighteen functions devolved to city governments under the 12th Schedule of the Constitution are increasingly managed by multiple agencies, reducing the independent authority of city governments. The persistent issue of a weak mayoral system across many States continues to constrain the executive role of city leadership.

One of the most pressing issue is the delay as well as irregularity in holding municipal elections across many States. Major metropolises like Mumbai and Bengaluru have been functioning without an elected local government for the last few years. In this case too, Kerala’s local bodies have set an example.

