Kerala SEC calls for strict COVID norms during polls

Election Commissioner, State Police Chief discuss arrangements

The State Election Commission has asked the police to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are strictly enforced during the upcoming local body elections.

State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran met State Police Chief Loknath Behera and other senior officers on Monday in connection with the arrangements for the elections, which are most likely to be held in December.

At the meeting, senior police officials indicated that the local body polls in 2015 were held in two phases, but no specific recommendation was made in this regard concerning the upcoming elections, commission officials said.

Sensitive booths

The commission has also directed the police to prepare a list of sensitive polling booths and provide details of the deployment of police personnel.

Given the COVID-19 scenario, the commission had issued a set of guidelines for the elections which require the deployment of four polling officers, one attender and one police officer in each polling station.

The commission is also scheduled to hold a videoconference with district collectors and the Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Wednesday in connection with the election arrangements.

By Dec. 31

Although the term of the elected councils will end on November 11, the commission had decided to put off the elections considering the COVID-19 situation in the State. The commission had recently issued orders stating that the entire election process would be completed by December 31.