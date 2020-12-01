Kerala scribes seek probe into Kappan’s detention

Siddique Kappan. Photo: Special Arrangement

‘He was beaten with lathi, slapped’

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) asked the Supreme Court to order an “independent enquiry” by a retired Supreme Court judge into the alleged illegal arrest and detention of its secretary Sidhique Kappan.

The KUWJ said Mr. Kappan had been in detention in Uttar Pradesh for 56 days. He has been “implicated” in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other serious offences. He was detained on the way to Hathras in U.P. where a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered by four men. In a counter-affidavit, the KUWJ said the U.P. police had made an absolutely false statement that Mr. Kappan is the office secretary of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Union said it was shocked to hear that Mr. Kappan was beaten with lathi and slapped. It said he had to suffer mental torture and sleep deprivation.

The Union said Mr. Kappan has specifically requested the lawyer to make a request to this court to permit him to undergo narco-analysis test or brain mapping test or lie detector test or any other scientific test to show that he/the accused is innocent.The counter-affidavit was filed days after Uttar Pradesh had filed an affidavit in the top court claiming that Kappan was going to Hathras under the garb of journalism with a very determined design to create caste divide and disturb law and order situation.The State has alleged in its affidavit that Kappan is the office secretary of the PFI and was using a journalist cover by showing identity card of a Kerala-based newspaper which was closed in 2018.The top court is hearing KUWJ’s plea which has questioned Mr. Kappan’s arrest and has sought his release on bail.