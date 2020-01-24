Kerala Science Congress begins today

The stage is set for the 32nd Kerala Science Congress at Yuvakshetra Institute of Management Studies (YIMS), Mundur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State’s biggest science event on Saturday morning.

K.P. Sudheer, executive vice president, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), will preside. The KSCSTE is conducting the three-day science meet in association with the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi, and YIMS.

“The focal theme of this year’s meet is ‘science and technology for climate change resilience and adaptation’,” said Prof. Sudheer, who is the president of the Science Congress. The meet will discuss developments in a wide variety of areas such as agriculture and food sciences, biotechnology, chemical sciences, earth and planetary sciences, engineering and technology, environmental sciences, forestry and wildlife, fisheries and veterinary sciences, health sciences, life sciences, mathematical and statistical sciences, physical sciences, and scientific social responsibility.

317 papers

As many as 317 papers were submitted for the science meet. When 120 of them were chosen for oral presentation, 110 were selected for poster presentation. There will be competitions for students and scientists in poster and oral presentations.

A science exhibition being held as part of the conclave began on the YIMS campus on Friday

Gautam Goswami, scientist from Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), New Delhi, will deliver the P.T. Bhaskara Panicker Memorial Lecture on Saturday. Sunil Mani, director of the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram, will deliver the P.K. Gopalakrishnan Memorial Lecture. P.P. Mujumdar, chairman of Interdisciplinary Centre for Water Research, will deliver the P.R. Pisharoty Memorial Lecture on Sunday. A. Sivathanu Pillai, professor from ISRO, will deliver the P.K. Iyengar Memorial Lecture.

A Children’s Science Congress will be held on Monday, in which school students selected for the National Children’s Science Congress in 2019 will present their projects. The delegates for this session will comprise high school and higher secondary students.