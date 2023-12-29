GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala schools set to reopen on January 1 after Christmas holidays

No direction from the government on postponing the date as yet; NSS camps to focus on field activities that day

December 29, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Schools in the State look set to reopen as per schedule on January 1 after the Christmas holidays.

There was confusion over the school reopening on the first day of the new year as the Statewide National Service Scheme (NSS) camps for higher secondary and vocational higher secondary students will conclude only that evening.

However, there has been no direction from the government on changing the reopening date as yet. Schools will stick to the academic calendar and reopen on January 1. There is no need for declaring a holiday that day, say higher secondary officials.

As far as the NSS camps are concerned, the camps were planned in a manner that their schedule would not have to be changed for the reopening. Directions have been issued to engage the NSS volunteers in activities outside schools so that academic activities on campus are not affected. Once the outdoor activities are completed, the camps are supposed to be wound up by January 1 evening.

The NSS camps began across the State on Tuesday and are to go on till January 1. Nearly one lakh NSS volunteers across higher secondary and vocational higher secondary wings are taking part in the week-long residential camps. As per the NSS manual, the camp activities are to be held for seven continuous days. The Director of General Education had given permission for conducting the camp from December 26 to January 1, and it will be held as decided, say NSS officials.

Since field activities comprise a chunk of everyday projects during the seven-day camp, the volunteers will be away from campuses for most of January 1. The camp will conclude that evening with the dedication of the Sneharamam campaign as part of the ‘waste-free new Kerala’ programme in all NSS units, say NSS officials.

There had been calls for postponing the school reopening date to January 3 as January 2 is a holiday on account of Mannam Jayanthi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.