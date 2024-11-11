Kerala School Sports & Games 2024: KITE beams 100 hours of live feed and uploads whopping 5,000 images during week-long event

When curtains came down on yet another addition of the Kerala School Sports and Games edition in Kochi on Monday (November 11, 2024), there was a sense of fulfilment among those associated with the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), under the Department of General Education.

The task was cut out for the Kerala government when declared that the latest edition will be organised along the lines of Olympic Games for the first time. The challenge seems to have been met impressively thanks to the efforts of the 70 technical staff from KITE and 300 members of Little KITES, IT clubs from 31 schools in Ernakulam district.

KITE Victers, a State-owned free-to-air children’s educational entertainment television channel owned and operated by KITE, beamed 100 hours of live telecast through the duration of the meet since it started last Monday.

On YouTube

“The entire content will remain available on the KITE VICTERS YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/itsvicters) for future viewing. On an average, 10 sports meet stories and reels were made available daily on the channel as well as on the social media pages of KITE and the General Education Minister,” said K. Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE.

Besides, members of Little KITEs uploaded 5,000 images of the sports meet to SchoolWiki (www.schoolwiki.in) portal, KITE’s dedicated platform. While images and writings on the youth festival have been made available on SchoolWiki since 2016, this is for the first time that sports meet images were made available on the platform. The documentation work was carried out by Little KITEs who were trained in using the DSLR cameras provided by KITE to schools.

KITE’s sports portal (www.sports.kite.kerala.gov.in) was used to record and make publicly available comprehensive details of all the competitions, including registration, results, progress, and meet records. After each competition, the results, including photo finishes, were published on the portal and announced live on KITE VICTERS and video walls installed at Maharaja’s Stadium. Graphics and animation work for the display and analysis of the results were completed a month in advance by KITE.

Comprehensive coverage

Eight steady cams, gimbals, and a heli cam were used at the main venue, Maharaja’s Ground. A video mixer and related equipment were sourced from Chennai to broadcast visuals from 16 cameras simultaneously from 17 venues. Since it was impossible to follow the high-speed cycling competitors around a three-km circuit along the Container Terminal Road, the cycling event was broadcast for the first time using a heli cam.

Beyond broadcasting visuals, KITE VICTERS also provided informative details about each sport, especially inclusive sports. A five-member team, including Srikumaran Nair, with a legacy of four decades in sports commentary, made this possible.

The mission was successfully completed by KITE thanks to the meticulous planning and the tireless efforts of the camera team and others from 5 am to 8:30 p.m. through the meet, said Mr. Sadath.