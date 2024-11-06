 />
Kerala School Sports & Games 2024: Athletics events to start on Thursday

Published - November 06, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The athletics competition of the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 starts on Thursday and young stars ger ready for the action in Kochi on Wednesday. Modelled in an ‘Olympics’ manner, the 8-day school sports extravaganza, has a total of 24,000 students competing in 39 different events.

The athletics competition of the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 starts on Thursday and young stars ger ready for the action in Kochi on Wednesday. Modelled in an ‘Olympics’ manner, the 8-day school sports extravaganza, has a total of 24,000 students competing in 39 different events. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The excitement at the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 being held here will shift to top gear as the much-awaited athletics events will begin on Thursday.

The Maharaja’s College stadium, which is the main venue of the event, will witness hundreds of young talents trying their best to set new records and scale new heights in their sporting career.

The organisers said in a communication on Wednesday that the 5,000-metre race walk (senior boys) will mark the start of the athletics events at 6.10 a.m. on Thursday. The 3,000-metre race walk (senior girls) will begin at 6.55 p.m. followed by the race walk in the category of junior boys at 7.20 a.m.

Other events including high jump, 400-metre race, shot put, 4x100 metre relay, pole vault, and hammer throw will be held in the stadium. The athletics events will be held for four days. About 2,700 students will participate in the athletics events. The registration for the athletics events began on Wednesday morning.

The athletics events can be watched live as the organisers have set up screens at select points in the stadium. The events will also be available live through the television channel of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) Victers television channel, according to the release.

