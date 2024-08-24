ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala School Olympics to have inclusive sports: Minister

Published - August 24, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

24,000 students to take part in first Kerala School Olympics-Kochi 24 that will be held from November 4 to 11

The Hindu Bureau

Inclusive sports will be part of the first Kerala School Olympics-Kochi 24 to be held from November 4 to 11, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

At a press conference here on Saturday, the Minister said the School Olympics, to be organised by the General Education department (DGE) every four years, were an attempt to identify school students’ sporting talents early and develop them into sportspersons whom the State and the country could be proud of.

The usual school games that were held in the districts did not attract much public attention. There were few people to encourage the young sportspersons, who too did not have much enthusiasm. To address these issues, the department had decided to organise the School Olympics in a year in which the actual Olympics were held.

Biggest event

With 24,000 students set to take part in the School Olympics, it would be a much bigger event than the State School Arts Festival. It would be the world’s biggest adolescents’ sporting festival, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The School Olympics would take part in 16 venues in Ernakulam district. The inauguration would be held at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

The organising committee for the School Olympics had met in Kochi on Friday. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve is its chairperson, working chairperson is Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, and general convener is Director of General Education Shanavas S. The organising committee office would be inaugurated at Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra, Kochi, next week.

Fifteen subcommittees had been formed. A representative of the DGE would be a member of each subcommittee, the Minister said.

