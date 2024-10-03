ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala School Kalolsavam postponed to January

Published - October 03, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

School, sub-district, and district arts festivals will be rescheduled accordingly, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The 63rd Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024 scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 3 to 7 has been postponed.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said the decision to postpone the event to the first week of January next year was made because the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union government was conducting the National Achievement Survey examination on December 4.

Besides, he said, the second term annual school examinations in the State were scheduled to be held from December 12 to 20 and schools would be closed for Christmas vacation from December 21 to 29.

The Minister said the school, sub-district, and district arts festivals would be rescheduled accordingly. He added that efforts were on to develop a green protocol for schools and 50% of schools in the State would be declared green institutions by November 1.

On Saturday (October 5),Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate 30 new school buildings across the State, constructed under the Navakeralam programme and Vidyakiranam Mission, said Mr. Sivankutty.

