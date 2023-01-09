Kerala School Kalolsavam: moments of pride for Alathur’s Gurukulam school

January 09, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Palakkad district was pushed to share the second position in the 61 st State School Kalolsavam which concluded at Kozhikode on Saturday. But BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School at Alathur stood tall among the State’s schools by clinching 156 points.

In the last 10 years, no school in the State could dwarf the top position of Gurukulam, the pride of Palakkad. The achievement, according to the teachers of Gurukulam school, was sweeter this year as the school was in its golden jubilee year.

When the children of Gurukulam bagged the top position in high school category with 90 points, they secured the second position in the higher secondary category with 66 points. The school had sent a contingent of 138 students to the State School Kalolsavam.

In events such as Kolkali, Chavittunadakam, Yakshaganam, Oppana and Mimicry, the children of Gurukulam school have consistently displayed their supremacy in the last several years.

Making all the difference

However, what makes Gurukulam different from other schools in the State is that the school management treats arts events as part of the annual curriculum. Therefore, the students get training in various fine arts genres right from the beginning of the academic year.

The school has introduced a new concept called ‘smappy’ with the objective of making its students smart and happy. The ‘smappy’ concept motivates the children and charges them with positive vibes. With the flowers brought from their homes, the children garland the trophy every day.

Another advantage the students of Gurukulam enjoy is that they do not have to raise funds for training in the fine arts events they present. The school management would bring in quality trainers and would take care of all expenses. For each item, one teacher will be given responsibility. And the teachers take extra classes to make up for the time lost for training.

When the season comes, former students of the school regroup on the campus to motivate their juniors.